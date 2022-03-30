Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was among patriotic Nigerians who opted for the option of watching the Nigeria versus Ghana match in Abuja

A friend captured the entertainer on TV looking downcast and sent the video to the popular celebrity barman

Cubana shared a video on his Instagram page and some of his followers were seen in the comment section consoling him

Controversial socialite Cubana Chiefpriest went the extra mile in showing support for the Super Eagles at the just concluded Nigeria versus Ghana game.

Instead of opting to watch the match at a viewing centre or in the comforts of his home, Cubana took a trip down to the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to catch the game live.

Cubana Chiefpriest looking downcast during Ghana vs Nigeria match. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, his enthusiasm quickly went out the window and a friend managed to film a video showing the downcast barman at his spot in the stadium.

Cubana looked completely dissatisfied with the game and this was written all over his face. The barman shared the video on his Instagram page while expressing his disappointment.

See his post below:

Fans, followers comfort Cubana

stephen_ubah said:

"No too reason am Eze mmuo."

mista.brave_ said:

"Na star man you be regardless."

iamwendy4 said:

"See baba face."

ojie4life said:

"Lol sorry with all d shoe when u buy."

therealballars said:

"Chiefpriest no de happy."

scapula_vii said:

"Sorry my brother I capture you when tv show your face."

enahoro_jeff said:

"Even before the match start ezemoyou knew we aren’t going to be happy at the end..Na why you be ezemo the eyes of the people."

Source: Legit.ng