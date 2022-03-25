A video of music star Omah Lay has surfaced on social media and gotten people hailing his commitment to his craft

The singer was billed to perform at a concert and despite the heavy rainfall, Omah Lay made sure to give his fans a show

Social media users who reacted pointed out that the singer had no other choice since he had already been paid for his appearance

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay has gotten members of the online community hailing his level of dedication to his craft as an artiste.

A video that surfaced online captured the Understand crooner performing to an excited crowd at the Afronation concert in Puerto Rico under heavy rainfall.

Fan react as Omah Lay performs under heavy rainfall abroad. Photo: @omahlay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay was unfettered by the heavy downpour as he thrilled the audience with an energetic performance of his song collaboration with Olamide, Infinity.

The singer even threw in dance moves to the delight of fans who cheered him on. Watch the video as sighted online below:

Reactions from social media users

aminuononoaishat said:

iamkingdinero1 ust be render since no refunds of money after payment... ."

iamkingdinero1 said:

_siimie_ he perform or he return money ."

_siimie_ said:

"Before nko. People pay ticket money so he needs to render the service."

kehhemii_ said:

"Wahalaa, he has choice to either perform or return money. Nothing like definition of nothing can stop me."

isrealgame said:

"Sound engineer go hear am, all that equipment don spoil like that."

iam_topboi said:

"How about the sound systems, are they water resistance ?"

raphaelgodswill85 said:

"Please don't they have their phone's there❤️❤️ what Love can do Greatest power of all time when fans really love you@omah_lay."

Source: Legit.ng