Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest is lending his voice to the trend of young people getting themselves involved in money rituals

The socialite preached that hard work pays and declared that there is nothing like money rituals anywhere

Chiefpriest shared a video of himself lounging in a beautifully decorated bedroom and Nigerians pointed out that such show off is the reason youths are doing rituals

Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest is advising his followers on Instagram not to get themselves involved in money rituals.

The celebrity barman shared a feel-good video of himself in what looked like an executive bedroom and listening to nice music to cool off stress.

Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts expensive interiors of his house. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He urged his followers to believe in God and preached against the increase in money rituals amongst the youth of the country.

According to him:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Only God can do it, there is nothing like money ritual, hustle hard because hard work pays."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to his video and advice, most of them feel what he just did could encourage people to get involved in money rituals.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thrivinginthisworld:

"Absolutely unnecessary ,keep your wealth to yourself.This is one of the reasons Nigerian youths are doing rituals.You don't see Dangote on Instagram showing his toilets."

Harjimobi1:

"Show off bawo, Has he show u his bank account?"

Bonesuch:

"Na una Dey let all this small small boys Dey do ritual… show too much."

Victor_isaac109:

"Na Wetin dey trigger all this young boys to go into all this rituals, because dey wan be like una from a tender age, please....we know you guys re wealthy, but please reduce the high rate of show-off for now, because the way things dey go now, e be like Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder."

_Otx3_nkor:

"Make we no forget say cubana chiefpriest still dey owe person 700k oooo only1 chiefpriest."

Okeowo.seun:

"hmmmm this is why some people will go and commit again."

Cubana Chiefpriest pays 7 rainmakers in Asaba to bring heavy downpour

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to brag about how he can get things done with money.

He complained about dust in his bar and literally paid 7 rainmakers for a heavy downpour to clean it up.

As proof of the escapade, the celebrity barman shared a video o himself under the rain, and Nigerians reacted differently to the video.

Source: Legit.ng