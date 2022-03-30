A Nigerian lady who was disappointed with Super Eagles' performance took her frustration out on the country's jersey

In a short clip that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady pulled the cloth off as a woman told her 'sorry'

Nigerians who reacted to her video told her to throw the jersey away if she hated the match that much

A Nigerian lady who did not like how the Super Eagles performed at the World Cup Qualifier match held on Tuesday, Match 29, reacted in a funny way.

With a face that showed displeasure, the lady sitting amid other spectators at the Abuja stadium pulled off her Nigerian jersey.

The lady pulled her jersey off in anger.

Source: Getty Images

Refund my money

A caption layered on her video read:

"Stupid jersey, make dem pay me back my ticket money."

While she was taking off the cloth, a voice behind the camera kept telling her "sorry". That never deterred her from getting the jersey off her body.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of reactions and over 1,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

alowarazzy_usdt said:

"She for throwaway d cloth na make we know sey she Dey serious."

thizhenry said:

"Madam still maintain her beauty."

kizzycudds said:

"So you buy ticket to go watch stupid match."

able__god2 said:

"U still have time give person phone to video u."

ha_seeya1

"These Nigerians will kill us."

omni_chudda said:

"Which ticket money.... It was free jooor.. Taaah.. Pple that can't buy their data sub."

soft_swiss said:

"You never see anything."

Yobo's kids rejoice during Nigerian match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed kids of former Nigerian player, Joseph Yobo, celebrating as the country won against Egypt at the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During the match, one of the kids carried anointing oil and held it in front of the TV as the child made a mark of a cross when Egyptian players were in possession of the ball.

In the video shared on Instagram by the mum, Adaeze, immediately the referee blew the final whistle, both the boy and the girl jumped in great excitement as they celebrated.

