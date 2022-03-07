Davido's show was a huge success and even in the middle of shutting down the O2 in London, he still managed to make people happy

In a video sighted on Instagram, Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye excitedly revealed that Davido bought her a bracelet

The singer's cousin, Tunji who made the video also excitedly showed off his bracelet as well as congratulated Falaye

Popular singer, Davido is known to have a big heart and would go to lengths to spend money on people who matter to him.

Despite the fact that he was the man of the hour following his London O2 concert, he still managed to splurge millions on his cousin, Tunji and Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye.

Zlatan's lawyer excited as Davido gifts her bracelet Photo credit: @yfalaye/@tunegee

In a video, Yemisi was seen excitedly showing off the bracelet on her wrist as she announced loudly that Davido bought it for her.

The video was recorded by the singer's cousin, Tunji who showed his own bracelet as well while congratulating himself and Zlatan's lawyer.

Yemisi exclaimed:

"See what Davido just bought for me, I can't believe this."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's generosity

17_morals:

"It’s plenty."

melodyehi:

"His kind is rare, David is kind ❤️"

matthewmatthex:

"Congratulations "

oluwadamilola001q:

"OBO."

Davido makes grand entry at concert

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido was praised on social media after putting up a spectacular show at his much-anticipated O2 Arena concert.

The sold-out concert went down on Saturday, March 5, and thousands of Nigerians in diaspora among other UK citizens trooped to the arena to watch the 30BG crooner in action.

The night had a lot of side attractions but fans couldn’t shake off the exhilarating feeling from watching the singer make a grand entrance on stage.

Davido was in a square-shaped LCD stage that had psychedelic displays before finally revealing him in his full Dolce and Gabbana outfit.

Davido's sister leads prayers before London concert

Nigerian singer Davido isn’t one to show off his religious side but over time many have come to realize that his elder sister, Sharon Ademefun, doesn’t joke with her spiritual life.

The doting sister was among those who attended his O2 Arena show and she made sure everything was committed to the hands of God before her brother stepped out to thousands of fans waiting for him.

Davido’s friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, filmed a video backstage while Sharon brought the team together and led them in prayers.

