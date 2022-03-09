Afeare Israel, also known as Israel DMW, is one of Davido's most famous crew members and is known as the singer's logistic manager

Israel DMW although has been in the news for different reasons, seems to be loved by Davido, who holds him dearly, the same way he does to every other member of his label

Davido's logistic manager gained more limelight after the singer permitted him to headline his concert at the O2 Arena

Afeare Isreal, also known as Israel DMW, is by far is one of the most popular people on the Davido Music Worldwide DMW label.

He also considers himself one of the singer's biggest fans and constantly use every chance given to show how appreciative he is to be a part of his crew.

Roles Israel DMW performs for Davido. Credit: @IsraelDMW

Source: Instagram

Recently Israel made headlines after Davido allowed him to perform at the O2 Arena last week.

This has left some people wondering what roles Israel plays for Davido.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Listed below are roles Israel performs for Davido.

1. A logistic manager

On paper, Israel is Davido's logistic manager, and he is in charge of the singer's transportation and accommodation.

This gives him direct access to the singer and perhaps is why he is one of the singer's favourites.

2. He is Davido's indirect mouthpiece

Israel, on numerous occasions, has taken up the role of Davido's spokesperson, as he shares information the singer would not share.

Some weeks ago, this could be seen when Israel claimed he was the brain behind Wizkid and Davido's reunion.

3. He knows how to stay controversial and ends up putting Davido in the news

Israel has done this on many occasions. One of them was when he caused a stir on social media after screaming and bragging about Davido's' wealth.

In a video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, Israel could be seen with a bell in his hand screaming that his boss Davido is rich.

4. He can go any length for Davido

Israel has proven to be a trusted ally of Davido and is willing to go any length to prove his loyalty.

Recently the logistic manager in a video that has made the rounds on Instagram was seen traditionally appeasing the gods with alcohol as he beseeched them to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for his boss, Davido.

Davido gifts cousin and Zlatan's lawyer an expensive bracelet

In a previous report via Legit.ng, popular singer, Davido proved his willingness to go to lengths to spend money on people who matter to him.

Despite the fact that he was the man of the hour following his London O2 concert, he still managed to splurge millions on his cousin, Tunji and Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye.

In a video, Yemisi was seen excitedly showing off the bracelet on her wrist as she announced loudly that Davido bought it for her.

Source: Legit.ng