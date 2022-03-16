Davido’s driver has taken social media users by surprise after sharing a grass to grace video detailing a portion of his journey in life

To the surprise of many, the man identified as Tunde once worked as a police officer before dumping the job to become Davido’s driver

Social media users had different things to say with many describing Davido as a destiny changer who helps those around him

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, has a way of making his employees popular and this is the case with his driver, Tunde, who is now gaining an online reputation just like Isreal DMW.

Tunde recently gave social media users a peek into his life as he shared a video capturing some moments in his life’s journey.

Davido's driver shares video of humble beginnings. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the man was once an officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) before he took up a job with the 30BG musician.

Some photos featured in Tunde’s video showed him rocking police uniform and also posing with some famous stars.

Tunde equally featured pictures showing his days of humble beginning with the 30BG team up until the moment he travelled to London for Davido’s O2 Arena concert.

Watch the impressive video below:

Social media users react to video of Davido's driver

pgkingpromos said:

"I love the way he cares for his people."

anurewatiti said:

"This Davido person is a destiny helper!"

famzywears said:

"Networking is so underrated. You can literally get rich by meeting the right people."

l.tobiloba said:

"Davido impact life I mean his staff, family, friends, orphanages, youths. He has done a lots, in fact a lot more than the government has ever done. Hate him at your own peril, he will forever be loved."

toksrealty said:

"You can't move with millionaires and not become one ... Happy for you man."

fashion_magicblog said:

"Somebody said he still looks same....well you don't only Thank God for changing your looks ,there are so many things you can thank God for ,you can see that financially and socially his life changed to,so that is enough to thank God."

Source: Legit.ng