Nigerian music star, Davido, has gifted his logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, a brand new car.

The DMW boss has been known for his generosity to people over the years and he finally extended a wonderful gift to Isreal as a form of reward.

Davido presented Isreal with a brand new Venza car and he shared the moment in a video posted on his Instagram story.

Davido rewards Isreal's loyalty with brand new car. Photos: @davido

The Risky crooner accompanied the video with a simple caption where he explained that loyalty pays. The music star no doubt rewarded Isreal for being very loyal to him over the years.

In the trending video, Isreal was seen excitedly jumping on the bonnet of his brand new car as he thanked Davido. The logistics manager even took his gratitude a step further by prostrating to thank his boss.

At a point in the video, Isreal could no longer manage his excitement and was heard screaming for all those who cared to listen that he is now a car owner.

In his words:

“I am a car owner o, Oga thank you sir. See my car here, I am a car owner.”

Internet users react

While some social media users reacted to the news by saying the gift was long overdue, others praised Davido for having a good heart.

Litosman001:

“This David sha get good heart. But make he no Dey find my wizzy problem again .”

Eyanmayweather:

“Overdue.”

Bulasky:

“Omor nah Israel day go show him oga the motor way him oga buy for am funny dude.”

_____29___08xl:

“I’m very happy for him God bless OBo .”

Gabriel_gifty:

“Omo I too love this guy called Israel .”

Oshmultiservice:

“I’m so happy for him he is too loyal.”

Isreal says he will rather die than let a bullet hit Davido

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has got people talking with his latest shocking revelation on social media.

The logistics manager in a video that has made the rounds on Instagram was seen traditionally appeasing the gods with alcohol as he beseeched them to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for his boss, Davido.

Isreal's statement generated mixed reactions online with many of them gushing over his love for the singer.

Source: Legit.ng