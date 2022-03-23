Davido continues to share updates on his social media page as he makes last-minute preparation to move into his Banana Island mansion

Upon his arrival from London, the singer has shared videos showing different parts of the house as well as sophisticated electronics being installed

Legit.ng compiled some of these videos and there is no denying that many fans already know what Davido’s house looks like even without them stepping foot in it

Nigerian singer Davido has managed to win the hearts of his fans on social media because of how much access he gives into his private life.

Unlike celebrities who prefer to stay hush-hush, the singer’s Instastory channel is a window that keeps his 23.2 million followers updated about what he’s up to.

Videos capture the beauty of Davido's mansion. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

At the moment, the singer is making final arrangements to move into his new Banana Island mansion and he has been taking fans along on the journey.

From furniture fixtures to sophisticated appliances being installed in the house, Davido has been showing it all to fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng has compiled some videos that give people an idea of what the house looks like even without stepping into it.

1. Davido shows off the fingerprint installed doors of his house

The music star is understandably not going for regular doors in his new Banana Island mansion.

A video shared by Davido showed off the fingerprint styled doors that had been installed in his personal bedroom.

2. Davido's Bang and Olufsen TV sets that cost millions

Fans of the singer may not get the opportunity to catch their favourite shows in Davido's house, but at least they know what his TV sets look like.

The singer splashed an alleged N68 million on purchasing giant-screen Bang and Olufsen TV sets in his mansion. The singer loves the luxurious things of life.

3. Davido's luxury garage with some of his expensive whips

From indications, the 30 BG musician plans to move some of his luxury automobiles to the new mansion.

A video captured the garage in Davido's compound that housed his new Lamborghini, Rolls Royce Cullinan among other cars.

4. A complete glance at the plush interiors

More pictures and videos shared on Davido's Instastory channel gave fans an idea of what his living room, bedroom among other spots in his mansion look like.

Davido kept it minimal with a lot of white paints for the rooms and grey-coloured furniture. So even if you don't get an invite to the next 30BG party, you at least know what the house looks like.

Davido and Imade spotted in adorable father and daughter video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his firstborn child, Imade Adeleke, warmed the hearts of many in the online community after they were spotted in a video.

Imade appeared to have visited her dad and the 30BG musician couldn’t get his hands off her in the adorable video.

Social media users had different things to say with many emphasizing how much Davido loves his children and goes hard for them.

Source: Legit.ng