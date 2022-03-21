Davido recently met popular Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, in Dubai and his approach and excitement got people talking

The men were in the company of two different groups and immediately Davido sighted Afolayan, he exclaimed out of surprise to the amusement of the people around

The singer and filmmaker hugged each other and Nigerians could not help but commend Davido for his humility

One quality a lot of Nigerians admire in award-winning singer Davido is the fact that he is very humble despite his status.

Popular filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, shared a video of the moment he met the singer at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

In the video, Davido was with a group of people as Afolayan approached. Immediately the singer sighted him, he exclaimed in surprise before rushing to give him a hug.

Davido and Afolayan had a catch-up moment before they took photos.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the filmmaker captioned it:

"Naija united."

Nigerians react to Kunle Afolayan's post

zamannilagos

"And them go talk say Davido no get respect."

femi_derricks:

"Seeing the way Davido exclaimed when he saw Uncle Kunle, you don't need anyone to tell you how humble, friendly, respectful and accommodating Davido is."

abikemustapha:

"This guy is humble the way he shout Haaa "

sampety___:

"Imagine see Davido reaction seeing his country brother... you can't just hate this guy whoever does has a big family problem."

taiwoo27:

"OBO no dey hide face when he see his people."

iam_serubawon:

"See how David recognise Baba. Lol "

homirefa:

"Two kings. One on the mic , one with the script "

redbutterfly_witty:

"I love the reaction, it’s priceless Respect "

