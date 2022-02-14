Davido has taken to social media to brag about how much money he has spent today, Valentine's Day

The singer who has asked people not to stress him shared a receipt showing that he purchased two items for over N11m

While some fans hailed Davido seeing as he likes to spend money, others could not help but wonder if the items were Valentine gifts for his baby mamas

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido has also joined in the extravagant spending that has taken over social media today, February 14.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the father of three shared a receipt of his latest 'doings' which rolled into millions of naira.

Fans are trying to guess who Davido bought gifts for Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

According to details on the receipt, Davido purchased two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag and the total money that dropped from him was about N11.6m.

Apart from showing off the receipt, Davido also captured the moment he made payment for the items in foreign currency.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react

i__train_people_into_tech:

"Why must we always know this information?? Anyways congratulations."

aijay__omah:

"If na before him and Chioma for don oppress us tire. I miss their love sha."

christie_278:

"It's for my chef Chi argue with your keypad."

queenbennymicheal:

"Who is he buying the gift for?"

zattoplumpsis:

"One for Sophia and 1 for chioma my lover."

nwamakaokolie:

"I hope it’s for Chioma."

ifea.nyi761:

"For his girls,I love."

officialkinglanky:

"Leave val for who get money o."

henry___efe:

"Single people no just get peace again inside this app pressure here and there ‍♀️"

Fans knock lady who complained about Davido's weight loss

Davido is basking in his newfound hobby, exercise, and it's working wonders for him as he does not hesitate to share his progress.

The singer's fans are also here for the transformation as their fave looks good, but a young lady expressed her dissatisfaction.

The lady who revealed that she does not like the new Davido questioned those who have been encouraging him.

Other fans of Davido did not waste time in dishing out appropriate replies and reactions to the lady's complaint.

Source: Legit.ng