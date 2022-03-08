Davido's O2 concert was a huge success and it looks like the singer decided to reward himself after such hard work

Despite promising not to splurge money on cars anymore, the Fem crooner shared a video of his latest whip, a Maybach

The singer showed off the interior of the expensive car as well as the Rolex watches he gofted himself

Nigerian singer, Davido has established his love for expensive cars and he recently broke his promise on splurging money on rides.

He decided to reward himself with a Maybach which must have cost him several millions of naira after he successful sold out O2 concert in London.

Davido spoils himself after London concert Phoyo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a video that showed off the expensive car as well as it's tastefully furnished and designed interior.

Davido also splurged money on designer wristwatches and in his usual manner, shared the news on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's latest purchase

abelpter:

"He is trying too hard. Honestly davido you have nothing to prove. You’re not as rich as Jayz or even Justin Bieber but see how they live."

stephany_kev:

"After saying he won’t buy car again this year carry on, money good."

chako5500:

"Use lifestyle choke Em baddest ❤️"

balo_ng:

"BADDEST FOR A REASON "

eagle_nwachukwu:

"After 250m scarified to motherless home ! I know say David blessings go loud this year ❤️ "

Davido gifts his cousin and Zlatan's lawyer expensive bracelets

Popular singer, Davido is known to have a big heart and would go to lengths to spend money on people who matter to him.

Despite the fact that he was the man of the hour following his London O2 concert, the singer still managed to splurge millions on his cousin, Tunji and Zlatan's lawyer, Yemisi Falaye.

In a video, Yemisi was seen excitedly showing off the bracelet on her wrist as she announced loudly that Davido bought it for her.

The video was recorded by the singer's cousin, Tunji who showed his own bracelet as well while congratulating himself and Zlatan's lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng