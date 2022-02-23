Popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has blasted controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky on social media

Maduagwu slammed the crossdresser after he threw shade at his effeminate colleague, James Brown, who recently traveled to the UK

In an online post, Maduagwu advised Bobrisky to humble himself if he also wants to be glorious like James Brown

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has gone online to slam Bobrisky after the crossdresser threw shade at his likes in the country.

Bob had posted online that other crossdressers in Nigeria look like pigs and he also added that he wanted to travel out of the country.

Uche Maduagwu compares Bobrisky to James Brown. Photos: @bobrisky222, @uchemaduagwu, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

This came after Bobrisky’s crossdressing colleague, James Brown, travelled out to the UK.

Uche Maduagwu tells Bobrisky to be humble

Not long after Bobrisky shaded his colleagues online, Uche Maduagwu blasted him on his page.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The actor told Bob that those who live in glass houses do not throw stones. According to him, the crossdresser looks hungrier than the people he ridicules.

Not stopping there, Maduagwu added that Bob’s former bestie, Tonto Dikeh, stopped rolling with him because of his arrogance.

The film star then advised Bobrisky to be humble if he also wants to shine like his colleague, James Brown.

Part of his caption reads:

“Dear Chukwu Emeka Bob, always humble yourself so you fit shine like James, I know say I dey give you FREE publicity wey you no pay for but enjoy it with wisdom, just because James relocate go London you sef Wan go, hope you no say Aboki wey dey borrow people Dollars no dey there?”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Maduagwu’s fans reacted to his post and many of them found it amusing. Read some comments below:

Renee_anabs:

“ una Weldon at least you guys are relieving us of bubu and lai.maha wahala.”

Tee.gold_beddings:

“That tea dat year...eruku oshodi .”

Oseun_gan:

“Couldn't agree less on the hungry look.”

Alusinesillah4:

“This is time bomb .”

Hmm.

Bobrisky brags about schooling in Unilag, trolls James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has replied to critics who compared him to one of his colleagues, James Brown.

Social media users have been dragging Bobrisky since the video of James Brown studying in a UK school emerged and asking him about when he will emulate his colleague.

Bobrisky went on Instagram live to troll James and asked a thoughtful question:

"Which better school dey operate for London in winter?"

Another fan asked the crossdresser about when he will get back to school and he made a revelation that he finished from UNILAG.

Source: Legit.ng