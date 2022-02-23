Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has hit out to his colleague, James Brown and other fans who have been trolling him about going back to school

The effeminate celebrity asked during a live Instagram session about good UK schools that operates in winter after a video of James Brown in class emerged online

Bob also went hard on a fan who asked about when he will be going back to school and declared that he finished from UNILAG

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has replied critics who compared him and one of his colleagues, James Brown.

Social media users have been dragging Bobrisky since the video of James Brown studying in a UK school emerged and asking him about when he will emulate him.

Bobrisky replies people criticising him about going to school. Credit: @bobrisky222 @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky went on Instagram live to troll James and asked a thoughtful question:

"Which better school dey operate for London in winter?"

Another fan asked the crossdresser about when he will get back to school and he made a revelation that he finished from UNILAG:

"I finished from university of Lagos 2015/2016 accounting department. I'm sure you were still in primary school then. Na me una wan use learn cruise I will teach you all. Lastly I don't need to go back to school boo I'm rich already."

Bobrisky also urged fans to stop comparing him with anyone.

Check out his posts below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Bobrisky comments about James Brown going back to school.

Ceemplybecca:

"James lives rent free in Bob’s head!! Steady tormenting his existence love eeet."

Symplychi_oma:

"James brown God bless you we saw and we have seen and we are still seeing the pressure you are putting on your senior colleague... keep it up."

Nonye_odibeli:

"So is Bob trying to say that schools close down during winter? Abi wetin E dey talk? This is winter and schools are well in session madam Bob."

Teggyocreations:

"It's the confidence in speaking rubbish for me."

Duchessventures:

"Wahala! Wetin James Brown go cause eh."

Thriftrybe:

"He sounds so stupid and uninformed."

I want to relocate: Bobrisky cries out

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky took to social media to express his wish to leave Nigeria and relocate to another country.

The crossdresser post came weeks after his colleague, James Brown announced relocation to London.

Nigerians lashed out at Bobrisky for also throwing shades at fellow crossdressers in the country.

Source: Legit.ng