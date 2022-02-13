Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for James Brown who recently left the shores of Nigeria for London

However, a lady on Twitter was quick to take a massive swipe at his senior colleague and crossdresser Bobrisky

Nigerians joined the lady in shading Bobrisky with many pointing out that he is only good at bragging and selling false stories of a luxury life

Controversial crossdresser James Brown seems to have won the hearts of many following his recent trip to London.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the young man took many by surprise after announcing his arrival in the UK on social media and posting photos.

Nigerians drag senior colleague Bobrisky as James Brown leaves for London. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Brown in a post shared on his Instastory channel equally told the world that he is leaving Nigeria for London.

Well, amid excitement and jubilation that has trailed the cross dresser’s achievement, some social media users have managed to drag senior colleague Bobrisky into the mix.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A Twitter user, @iyawothickerbody, pointed out how many people are happy for Brown while adding that she cannot say the same for Bobrisky.

See her tweet below:

Reactions

Other social media users seemed to agree with the lady and they didn’t mince their words as they resorted to dragging Bobrisky. Read some comments sighted below:

@lexyy4real:

"James Brown is a guy I hate to love honestly...he oozes good vibes to be honest.. I'll rather give him my brand to influence than the other slay gurl..."

@ts_emy said:

"James is a vibe..he's way better than the other Shim; people genuinely like James cos he's real, happy for him & his growth."

officialjovialmum said:

"Yes he exudes positive vibes and energy unlike the other person."

@Moti_dqueen said:

"James is cruise and good vibes, that other one ehn, afi suuru."

slim_turah said:

"The guy doesn’t fake anything even my mum that’s not on IG loves him than the other guy."

_dvalphotography said:

"Tbh I like James too I’ll pick him over Bob anytime any day."

James Brown shades Bobrisky over Oba of Benin drama

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that James Brown took to social media to drop his opinion concerning the drama Bobrisky created with his statement about the Oba of Benin.

James, first of all, revealed that Bobrisky used an old video to prove to people that he was not thrown out of Benin.

The young crossdresser also advised his senior colleague to come and take lessons on respect and etiquette from him.

Source: Legit.ng