Crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media expressing his wish to leave Nigeria and relocate to another country

The effeminate celebrity post comes weeks after colleague James Brown announced his relocation to London on social media

Many who reacted to the post lashed out at Bobrisky for also throwing shades at fellow crossdressers in Nigeria

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is also nurturing the idea of packing his bags from Nigeria and seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

The crossdresser recently took to his Instagram page with a post in which he heavily shaded others like him in the country.

Bobrisky says he wants to relocate. Photo: @bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to Bobrisky, other crossdressers are not up to par and it is exactly the reason why he wants to relocate to another country.

Bobrisky’s posts come weeks after fellow crossdresser James Brown announced his relocation to London on social media.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing his thoughts with fans, he wrote:

"Only in Nigeria, many crossdressers look like pig. I want to relocate. I’m tired. You men should eat well first before you start wearing wig. If they open their mouth and talk you will faint."

See a screenshot below:

Reactions

real___vera said:

" James Brown giving so much heat."

legendary_e.e said:

"This one is feeling challenged in their industry. Remember you didn’t invent the industry as there were others before you."

clear_stretch_marks said:

"You were dirty before you come Dey see some money. Bcx James don relocate u wan relocate Now were."

theekeji said:

"This shade is for James brown’s so called sisters. I love James but he needs to teach or ban dem Tobi from the rubbish they’re doing."

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"I’m sure he’s not referring to James Brown. James brown is not in Nigeria. He should be referring to his other offsprings."

Bobrisky hops on private jet following James Brown's London trip

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky did not turn a blind eye to the side comments and trolling that came his way since James Brown’s London trip.

Hours after Brown left the country, Bobrisky hopped on a private jet to an undisclosed location and he happily bragged.

The crossdresser fired back at female celebrities and other naysayers who have been on his matter.

Source: Legit.ng