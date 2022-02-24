Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has finally buried the hatchet and sent an end of beef message to his colleague, James Brown

Bob took to his Instagram page to wish James all the best having initially doubted he went to school in the UK

The effeminate celebrity urged James to finish up his education so he could celebrate with him, Nigerians have reacted to his latest u-turn

Bobrisky finally allowed peace to reign between himself and a colleague, James Brown who has been at loggerheads since the latter traveled to the UK.

The effeminate celebrity has ben been calling out James Brown and even questioned that he went to the United Kingdom to study as he asked which UK school operates during winter.

Bobrisky ready to celebrate with James Brown. Credit: @bobrisky222 @wf_jamesbrown

He has also been attacked to leave James alone and let him enjoy his new fame but he was adamant and keeps lashing back at people online.

Bobrisky seemed to have finally come to terms with the reality and heed people's advice as he sent an encouraging message to James.

According to a post he made on Instagram, Bobrisky said:

"James Brown I wish you the best in life, hurry up and graduate let's come and eat rice."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Bobrisky's peace post to James Brown, most of them doubted its authenticity.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

I_miz_yhu:

"Which peace.... I sense sarcasm and clout. Bob is not the type to give in easily let alone apologize."

Thejibola_:

"Something wey you suppose done talk for beginning you con de talk am for end."

Xixtu_:

"If u can’t beat dem join dem."

_Dejoke_x:

"Na you go surrender….no ."

Favyboo34:

"Which peace no mind that man, him no Dey wish am anything na to just frame up."

Kelvin007.megax:

"Which peace i no sure say una understand this bobrisky just give am 1 week him done open mouth wah again."

