Rapper Zlatan and Ibile sparked reactions on social media some weeks ago after deliberately snubbing each other in public

A new video making the rounds on social media shows that the two have made peace as they shared a brotherly hug together

The video stirred different reactions from social media users with many people saying Wizkid is intentional about reconciling with his colleagues

It appears Wizkid is determined to model his actions towards the preachings of his forthcoming studio album, More Love, Less Ego.

The music star and colleague Zlatan Ibile recently sparked reactions in the online community after they were spotted together.

Singers Zlatan and Wizkid share brotherly hug in video. Photo: @wizkidayo/@gossipmilltv/@zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

This time around, the two music stars exchanged pleasantries and even went ahead to share a brotherly hug.

This development comes weeks after the two went viral online for snubbing each other at a public event.

Zlatan had watched Wizkid walk past him and the two made no attempt at acknowledging each other.

Well, the recent video shows that they have made peace. Watch the clip below:

Reactions

chief_nenry said:

"Wizkid came home to reconcile with everybody… BigWiz."

pholly_aroh said:

"Wizzy really mean More Love Less Ego vibe . Love this ❤️."

naomicrystal1 said:

"More love less ego is definitely dropping."

3igmjskrr said:

"Everyone love Big wiz you can actually see that in this video!! See the way zlatan really want to hug big wizzzzzzz ."

iam.highdee said:

"Is zlatan telling Wizkid eku ise taku taku All this people know for there mine say nobody come close to that boy ."

_khardo said:

"So if David and Wizzy nor settle matter, you nor go greet wiz."

sassy_bankys said:

"Na now Zlatan they show fake love na wizkid I blame sha anyways MORE LOVE LESS EGO."

Davido and Wizkid reunite in video

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid and Davido caused a buzz on social media after meeting up for an unexpected reunion.

A video that made the rounds in the online community captured the moment the two singers locked each other in a warm and passionate brotherly hug.

Fans of the two who have been at loggerhead for so many years couldn’t contain their excitement as they expressed hope for the future.

Source: Legit.ng