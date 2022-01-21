Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus has been forced to clear the air and give assurances of the relationship between her and bestie, Funke Akindele

The actress in an Instagram post said it became necessary to speak up as she’s sick and tired of people insinuating that their friendship has hit the rocks

Eniola heaped accolades on the Omo Ghetto movie maker and made it clear that nothing can come between the bond they share

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been pushed against the wall and forced to speak about the situation of her friendship with bestie, Funke Akindele-Bello.

Eniola’s post comes after weeks of online speculations that their relationship hit the rocks after Funke failed to make an appearance at her #20YearsOnStage anniversary party.

Eniola Badmus says she's still friends with Funke Akindele-Bello. Photo: @funkejenifakindele/@eniola_badmus

The actress categorically stated that she has grown sick and tired of people holding on to the idea that they are both fighting.

She wrote:

"Guys, I’m sick and tired of y’all insinuating @funkejenifaakindele and I are fighting for no singular reason……In case y’all don’t know this woman right here is my ride till the end, I love her from the bottom of my heart and what we share is beyond friendship…"

Eniola explained that they see, talk to each other almost every day and have only held back from sharing their moments on social media in the meantime.

The actress described Funke as her ‘blood and flesh’ while calling for the insinuations to stop. See her full post below:

Reactions

theonlychigul said:

"People just don't like to see strong women winning....let them keep talking...y'all keep winning and stunting on all of them....always love for y'all @funkejenifaakindele all day, every day...@eniola_badmus we move."

askdamz said:

"They need company in misery. Please don't let it get to you ❤️."

andreachikachukwu said:

"My dear ignore mad people ❤️"

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Me sef I am tired,They forget that we have phones and real life outside this Gram..Una go just sit down for Una house Dey assume Wetin no get head..As if they live with the person..Na wah!"

Eniola Badmus opens on working on her body

Recall that some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus marked her 20 years on stage anniversary in a lavish party attended by friends and colleagues.

The actress in an interview opened up on why it was important for her to lose weight and debut a new body ahead of the celebration.

Eniola recounted how she had no control over her food intake before she took the hard decision to lose weight by all means.

Source: Legit.ng