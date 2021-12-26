Music brothers Peter and Paul Okoye managed another unexpected reunion at their recent concert in Lagos

The brothers got colleagues Timaya and J Martins to perform together again after seven long years of being at loggerheads

The reunion sparked sweet reactions from social media users who expressed satisfaction at the development

Nigerian music stars Peter and Paul Okoye appear to have drawn inspiration from singer Davido’s show that had an interesting and viral moment of ‘miracle’.

At their just-concluded Fytime concert which took place on Saturday, December 25, the brothers sent the crowd wild with excitement after they called on some colleagues to join them on stage.

Peter and Paul were joined by fellow music stars, Timaya and J Martins to perform their 2015 hit song, Good or Bad.

All four of them brought back a nostalgic feeling for members of the audience who sang with them as they delivered an energy-packed performance.

In a completely unexpected turn of events, one of the PSquare brothers announced that Timaya and J Martins only just reunited for the performance.

According to him, the singers have been at loggerheads and have not spoken to each other for a whopping seven years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from social media users

ohn Nathan Ayo said:

"One love from me to you guys God bless your union."

Elva Candy said:

"Men will always be men."

Nwa Onye Nkuzi said:

"Timaya na comedian! "He said bcs he have nothing to say"

Odewale Yusuph said:

"All these nonsense songs I'm hearing these days have made me forget the legends ones. kudos to you bosses ."

Whosman Drippy Ice said:

"Las Las they will settle. So fans should stop taking paracetamol for all dis celebrities headache."

Peter and Paul Okoye ask fans for forgiveness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter and Paul Okoye were not left out of top music stars who treated fans to concerts for the holiday season.

An interesting highlight from their concert happened when the brothers went on their knees and pleaded with fans to forgive them.

The video racked in different reactions from members of the online community with many asking them not to split up again.

