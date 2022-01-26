The social media dragging between Pastor Timilehin Adigun and actress Juliana Olayode has taken a new twist as it appears the man of God has made his final comment on the issue

Pastor Timilehin declared that he had publicly apologised to the church over the issue and it is just a distraction

The cleric also said he never molested anyone and will be willing to speak in the court of law if tried

Pastor Timilehin Adigun has penned a long epistle to Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, over their lingering issue and said he is done with the social media judgment over it.

The pastor said he has apologised to the church and the public at large so there is no need for further apology.

Pastor Timi reacts to Juliana's comments.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Timileyin also revealed that people have reached out to him and urged him to stop responding as he prefers to talk in court.

He stated:

"If I was brought before court I would have talk or my lawyer talk. I have been brought before a social media jury. I have to speak the truth but it is still up to individuals to choose what to believe.

"That said, I want to make it public here that I am ready to stand before any court or panel and I'm ready to be investigated."

Juliana's claims are distractions

The man of God further said he has never abused anyone and the things he was guilty of, he has owned up and apologised over them.

He finally vowed to continue facing his business and ministry and referred to Juliana's claims as distractions that he would no longer be posting about.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Pastor Timi's comments on the issue.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Olkies_h.o.souvenir:

"When you deal with a narcissist, the victim becomes the bad person ..love and light Juliana."

Iamhenryarnold:

"Why is spiritual daughters and fathers a good thing and spiritual wives and husbands a bad thing."

Eezzis_closetandbeautyroom:

"Lol, as usual they will deny. Not one, not two, not three accusations, yet they are all lies. You apologized for what you did, so what is it you did that you apologized for? Yeye boy."

Bube_aji:

"How could this girl let religion blind her to this extent?"

Omidan.abeni:

"You go release her passwords or you no go release am?"

Adeoluolatomide:

"Why hasn't Daddy Freezer talked till now? Ring light get fault?"

Source: Legit.ng