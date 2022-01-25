Actress Juliana Olayode has sparked reactions on social media after taking to her Instagram page to call out man of God, Timi Adigun

The actress and Adigun have been at loggerheads over the years and in a new video she called on him to release passwords to her social media pages

Juliana equally narrated her horrible experience with Adigun when she approached him for the passwords

The actress made it clear that she’s exhausted and doesn’t want anyone calling or texting her on the right steps to handle the matter

Nollywood actress Juliana ‘Toyo Baby’ Olayode is calling out man of God, Timi Adigun, and asking him to release passwords to her social media pages.

The actress shared a lengthy video on her Instagram page in which she narrated her fresh ordeal with the man of God after their 2020 social media drama.

Nollywood's Juliana 'Toyo Baby' Olayode calls out Pastor Timi Adigun in video. Photo: @olayodejuliana/@timiadigun

In the video, the actress claimed her Facebook password is with Adigun alongside passwords for some other pages.

The actress said she recently got a text from an individual who asked about her relationship with Timi Adigun and she immediately placed a call seeking to know the intentions of the guy.

Juliana claimed that the guy alleged that her Facebook page was unpublished by an individual identified as Timilehin Adigun.

According to her, the information made her furious and she went on to recount how she should have retrieved the passwords in 2020 but only backed down due to the intervention of people around her.

Juliana equally claimed that at a point in time, the clergyman impersonated her on Facebook and uploaded a picture of him and his wife. The film star said she immediately shared another post on her Instagram page distancing herself from the content of the Facebook post.

Approaching Adigun

In a different portion of the video, Juliana narrated how her uncle brought it to her attention that Adigun had unpublished her Facebook page. According to her, the action also affected her Instagram because the pages are linked.

Juliana said she became furious and placed a call to Adigun who didn't pick up the phone. Upon his refusal to pick up, the actress said she called his wife and lashed out heavily at the woman.

This was also followed by the actress sending what she described as a 'nasty text' to Adigun and his wife.

Not stopping there, the actress said she went to his church and requested to see him in a bid to retrieve the passwords to her pages.

Juliana claimed the pastor got angry after something she said which made him raise his voice and also question the way she addressed him.

She added that he also called on his security officers to throw her and her sisters out of his premises.

Watch the full video below:

