Nigerian dancer Kaffy continues to be vulnerable with her fans and followers in the online community

The entertainer returned to her Instagram page with an appreciation post to everyone who has wished her well since she shared the news of her failed marriage

Kaffy explained that the union failed for so many reasons and she intends to share her story in a bid to inspire others

Popular Nigerian dancer Kaffy has once again returned to her Instagram page with a fresh post after announcing her divorce to the world.

The respected dance professional extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has reached out after the revelation.

In her words:

"I want to say thank you to everyone. Sent messages of prayers, those who were concerned or worried as well as those who were hurt regarding my marriage. It’s all love and I am grateful."

Marriage requires work

Kaffy, however, maintained that her divorce will be an opportunity for her to teach others and inspire them to do better in their relationships.

According to her, marriage can work but people need to understand that it requires a lot of effort and hard work from both parties.

Kaffy added that her marriage failed for so many reasons but she is grateful that things turned out the way they did.

The dancer who is set to launch a podcast said she would be opening up on her mistakes and how she identified them, survived depression, her process to healing and the kind of help she got.

Fans react to Kaffy's post

omowunmiaksocialprefect said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My big sis. I love you. You are so strong, brave and inspiring. Thank you for being vulnerable with us. God bless you always."

adeolaoyeladun528 said:

"I send peace, love and comfort to you darling sis."

21forever said:

"You are Simply Amazing Pls Continue to be your authentic self and Be Happy Much Love ❤ from me."

iamnenejohnson said:

"A winner is one who rises out of a dark & painful situation with so much love in there heart to give and share, not being conformed negatively by the experience, but rather willing to share there story and touch the lives of people with it... You’re a winner, thank you for being you..."

