Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo got people gushing after he shared a video of his lovely mum

The actor used the opportunity to preach to people to be good to their parents because they will not live forever

Alexx also advised men to give their mothers money first before giving women because of the blessings that come with it

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has taken to social media to educate fans and followers about the importance of taking care of one's parents.

The movie star shared a video of himself and his mum on his Instagram page at an event as they had a light banter about how she spends his money.

In the caption, the actor noted that one's parents won't be around forever and men who give women money should remember to give their mothers first.

He also stressed that the appreciation and blessings that would come from their mum are greater than their women gushing over them.

"Dear everyone, Always take care of your parents, sadly they won’t be around forever, & to those men that give babes money, that’s awesome just remember before you give Obianuju, give mumsy, because THANK YOU MY SON is greater than Awwww baby. Video evidence of my mum agreeing that she is eating my money."

See the post below:

Sweet reactions

oghenekaroitene:

"Mummy’s boy ❤️❤️"

uchennaji:

"Mummy GO needs to see this, you heavenly slot has been approved "

iamuzoamakajoel:

"Taking care of mumsy don't mean you can't take care of your woman as well."

i_am_tallgift:

"Mom is so pretty..may God continue to bless our mothers with long life,so that they will always enjoy our money..amen"

nwa212015:

"She is so cute are you sure she is your mum or your elder sis"

youngkosisochi:

"Your mom is sooo beautiful... enjoying the fruit of her labour. May God keep her o❤️"

Alexx Ekubo desperately begs friends to rescue him from mum

Actor Alexx Ekubo shared a screenshot showing the moment his mother woke him up some minutes after 6 am just to chat with him on WhatsApp.

Five hours later, the elderly woman was still begging her celebrity son that she wanted more gist. Alexx, however, stated that he was tired and would continue with his gist when the Lord ministers to his heart.

Unable to discharge his mum, the actor took to his Instagram page to beg his friends for help.

Source: Legit.ng