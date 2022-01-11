A young man called Chukwuonu Chinedu Emmanuel has shared his thoughts over dancer Kaffy's announcement that she is no longer with her husband

Emmanuel stated that the dancer failed many young people who look up to her, adding that she showed them the wrong way

The young man noted that Kaffy chose to be selfish with the separation, however, he consoled himself that God still has remnants

Many Nigerians were surprised when dancer Kaffy announced that she had separated from her husband Joseph Ameh.

A young man called Chukwuonu Chinedu Emmanuel, who was disappointed by the news, decided to let the professional dancer know how he felt about it.

Emmanuel stated that Kaffy has joined the bandwagon and made young people who look up to her believe that divorce is okay.

Man criticises Kaffy's separation from her hubby. Photos: @officialsoul_, @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

Asking what happened to the love the dancer and her husband shared when they just got married, the young man said selfishness has killed marriage in his generation.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kaffy spotted the man's lengthy note and she replied him by saying that he would understand one day.

She wrote:

"Live your life not to react to the world but to fulfill your destiny. You are not my author, you can't write my story to fit your narrative."

Read his full post below:

Nigerians react

erepsin_official:

"Who are all these people that always express their disappointment at what they don't understand."

omzynificent:

"The guy wrote some reasonable things sha, no doubt."

onyinye_bakee:

"I hate to see this."

jenny_paschal:

"Let her be please."

travis_gram__melanin:

"Afterall na una dey always talk say, MARRY YOUR BEST FRIEND, now BEST FRIEND don Serve you breakfast, lunch n dinner."

iamdx2:

"The guy wrote well ... But I think kaffy needs some rest off Social media."

omarianah:

"So kaffy too is divorced.... Hmmm I'm not given up on marriage sha till then let's f*ck sh*t up!"

After all the embarrassment

One of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa got people talking on social media hours after adding back her hubby's name on her bio on Instagram.

The development came as a shock to many seeing as Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson took to social media to rant bitterly about her character and social media addiction.

Not stopping there, Thompson also hinted that he was done with the marriage which has changed into something he does not know.

Source: Legit.ng