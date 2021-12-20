Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy could not contain her excitement after seeing singers Olamide and Wizkid after almost two years

The mum of two screamed out loud as she jumped up to hug both singers who she obviously loves seeing as they go way back

Kaffy who revealed that she saw when Olamide and Wizkid were working hard also celebrated how much the stars have grown

Two Nigerian artistes who literally grew into global fame right before our eyes are Wizkid and Olamide.

Popular dancer, Kaffy who has appeared in almost if not all of the dance music videos of singers in Nigeria took out time to celebrate Olamide and Wizkid.

Kaffy thanks Olamide and Wizkid Photo credit: @kaffydance

I saw the grind

Taking to her Instagram page, Kaffy shared a video of the exciting moment she finally laid eyes on Wizkid and Olamide.

The singers were at a show to perform together and the dancer could not hide her excitement as she screamed and jumped around in excitement.

The singers reciprocated her energy with big smiles on their faces as they took turns to hold her in a warm embrace.

In the caption, Kaffy noted that people might not understand the history she has with the men and is just grateful to have witnessed their growth.

"You guys can’t understand the history we have . I am grateful to God to see them grow this much! Not seen them since before COVID @wizkidayo x @olamide. You guys!"

Watch the video below:

In another video, the dancer revealed that she felt like a proud mother hen because she was with Olamide and Wizkid when they started in the music industry.

Kaffy also thanked them for the moments they shared together and for not wasting everybody's time.

"I feel like a proud mother hen! I saw the grind and I am witnessing the glory. God is good! This made my year! @wizkidayo x @olamide."

Reactions

emmabuchiano:

"We can relate. This is sincere joy and happiness."

khollynoahh:

"Kaffy x wizzy x baddo lee. Nah lengends dey this video zeh."

patrick_best07:

"You nor need tell us mama, nor be today you dey the industry."

dareynow:

"Humble beginnings."

d_dannee:

"If you haven’t watched one struggle before making it, you will not understand this post. She feels very proud."

Source: Legit