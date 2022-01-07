Many times on social media, the narrative about rich people being the greatest debtors has been peddled so much that some people believe there must be an atom of truth in it.

Well, the Nigerian entertainment industry and its relationship with social media has made numerous internet users spectators when it comes to the dealings of some celebrities and their sometimes dirty laundry being aired.

A number of times, people resort to social media to settle their issues especially when it is a celebrity involved. Perhaps they have discovered that even if they do not have the fame like these stars, their social currency is very important to them.

Davido and other Nigerian celebrities who have been called out for owing money. Photos: @davido, @tontolet, @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian social media space has been rent with a lot of drama about celebrities and sometimes the news about them that make the rounds serve as gist topic for fans.

Claims have made the rounds online about some of the top celebrities in the country living fake lives and their reality not actually being what it appears to be.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Owing to recent trending topics, Legit.ng has decided to take a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have been called out for owing money. See below:

1. Davido:

Not many would have expected a day to come when top Nigerian singer and OBO (Omo Baba Olowo), Davido, would be called out for purchasing items and refusing to pay.

Just recently, a Unilag student and online vendor, Mastermind Wears, accused Davido of owing him N1 million since December 2020 after buying stuffed dummies and not paying for them despite his many attempts to get his money.

2. Bobrisky:

This is perhaps one name that is not surprising to see on this list. This popular Nigerian crossdresser has been called out on social media on many occasions for owing vendors for different things ranging from jewelries, not fulfilling his side of deals or not paying after getting his nails fixed.

Bobrisky has been accused of living a fake life online so much that it always comes as a surprise when new people call him out after going ahead to do business with the crossdresser.

3. Actress Ireti Doyle’s daughter Kachi:

Veteran actress, Ireti Doyle, was dragged into her daughter, Kachi’s mess after the young woman was called out for the umpteenth time for owing money.

Kachi who is a hair vendor on social media has been accused by numerous people of receiving payment but never delivering the agreed goods. To make matters worse, she totally ignores their call outs and goes about her business normally.

4. Tonto Dikeh:

Popular Nollywood actress and Radical for Jesus champion, Tonto Dikeh, was accused by her former best friend and chronic debtor, Bobrisky of owing him N5 million. Tonto however denied the claims and noted that she owed him N2 million and not the stated amount.

All these were revealed online after both parties had a go at each other on social media with series of nasty claims and counter claims.

5. Dino Melaye:

Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, was dragged by an auto dealer in 2021 who claimed the senator was yet to pay the N14.5 million balance of a Mercedes Benz he purchased from them since 2019.

The car dealer seemed particularly pushed to call out the senator after Dino flaunted a new Rolls Royce he acquired.

Crazy things are happening.

Source: Legit.ng