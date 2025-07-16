WAEC Result of Boy Who Scored Highest Mark in 2025 JAMB Surfaces Online

The Nigerian boy who scored the highest mark in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) also wrote WAEC in 2021

The result of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been shared on social media

Okeke Chinedu Christian scored 375 marks to emerge the highest scorer in the 2025 UTME, and people also want to see his WAEC result

Okeke Chinedu Christian, the boy who scored the highest mark in the 2025 UTME, is still trending online.

Days after he was named the highest UTME scorer, his performance in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has surfaced online.

Chinedu's WAEC result was posted on X by education activist Alex Onyia, who praised his brilliant performance.

The result shows that Chinedu scored A1 in eight subjects and B3 in physics.

Alex wrote:

"This is Chinedu Okeke’s WAEC result in 2021. This is the boy that scored the highest JAMB score ever (375/400). Parents, support your children to follow their dreams and not force them into medicine and surgery because they are intelligent."

See the result below:

Reactions as Nigerian boy scores A1 in eight WAEC subjects

@duchessofnaija said:

"With this result, admission to any uni is on MERIT and not based on any useless "quota* they are talking about."

@Ebenezer_Ogbu said:

"All the best to him. The peer pressure can be overwhelming."

@Davidadeola10 said:

"Exactly what I told my wife the moment I heard about his case! His parents were the problem. They forced him to choose medicine. The young man was trying to cope, but increasingly feeling unfulfilled. He had to decide, he would rather start all over than be unhappy! Kudos to him."

@ToroabasiE said:

"A child being so good in maths should mean his career should be engineering or computer related. That is a so very easy way to know. Had a friend in school then who was good in innovating prototypes of helicopters and some other mechanical designs."

@Ajani_olodooba said:

"We congratulate Chinedu's on his achievement. I can assure you that jamb has no problem with his scores. Jamb is only concerned about the inconsistencies in his record. His age, states of origin and being 400 level medical student. I trust Oloyede, he'll definitely get to the root."

@ocpaschal said:

"If parents motivate or convince their children into studying medicine, IT, Accounting and STEM courses at tertiary levels, it is definitely the right thing to do. The job market is no longer accommodating to non-STEM courses or non-mathematical subjects. 4 years shouldn't be wasted!"

Chinedu shares secret to academic success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian student who scored the highest mark in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shared his secret.

Okeke Chinedu Christian scored 375 marks and emerged as the top candidate according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

According to the examination body, Chinedu, who is from Anambra state, aimed to study mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos.

