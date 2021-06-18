Senator Dino Melaye has threatened to sue a car dealer who called him out on social media for allegedly failing to pay up the balance for a car he purchased

The controversial former lawmaker had taken to social media to flaunt his Rolls Royce Cullinan reportedly worth over N100 million

However, reacting to the photos of the Rolls Royce via the comment section, the car dealer urged Melaye to pay their balance, saying all efforts to reach him failed

Senator Dino Melaye, a former federal lawmaker from Kogi West, has threatened to sue a car dealer who called him out for allegedly failing to pay up the balance for a Mercedes Benz he had bought since 2019.

Melaye had recently taken to his social media page to flaunt one of his fancy cars, a Rolls Royce. He posted photos of himself standing by his Rolls Royce Cullinan said to be worth over N100 million.

Dino Melaye threatens to sue a car dealer who claims he hasn't paid up the balance for a Mercedes Benz he bought since 2019.

Source: Facebook

In his caption, he spoke on how he would continue to cruise in his Rolls Royce while people continued to talk rubbish about him.

Car dealer calls him out

However, a car dealer commented on the post claiming that Dino still had an outstanding balance to pay them.

It was also explained that all efforts to reach him and one Moses had proved abortive and he was advised to pay up.

The comment reads:

"Sir, you still have an outstanding balance to pay unique motors. All efforts to reach you and Moses prove abortive. Please pay up sir."

Car dealer calls out Senator Dino Melaye on social media, claims he hasn't paid the balance for a Mercedez Benz since 2019.

Source: Instagram

Afterwards, the car dealer took to their Instagram story to share further details concerning the allegation.

In the Instagram story, the car dealer posted a photo of Melaye posing by a Mercedes Benz SUV which already has the politician’s customised number plate and claimed he was yet to pay up his balance on the vehicle since 2019.

Car dealer posts a photo of Dino Melaye posing by a Mercedes Benz SUV, claiming he was yet to pay up his balance on the vehicle since 2019.

Source: Instagram

Melaye reacts

On Friday, June 18, Senator Melaye took to his social media page to react to the allegations by the car dealer.

He said his lawyers would soon reach out to the car dealer.

The post sighted by Legit.ng reads:

"No be only unique motor ! If l am really owing you, you know what to do. Abi na social media you sell the imaginary car? All of una wey dey use my name promote your obscure Buisness...God know una address ooo. But for this unique nonsense my lawyers go reach you. You dial trouble."

