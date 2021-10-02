Popular Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle’s daughter, Kachi, has been called out once again for owing money

In a video making the rounds online, an angry customer stormed Kachi’s hair trade fair to destroy her stall as she demanded for her money

According to the aggrieved customer, Kachi had been owing her N200,000 for about a year plus

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle’s daughter, Kachi, has once again been disgraced on social media for allegedly owing money.

It is no longer news that Kachi has been called out on different occasions in the past for allegedly owing numerous customers money and blocking off means of contact with them.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, an aggrieved customer took her displeasure a step further by storming the hair-vendor’s stall.

Kachi organized a hair trade fair on October 1 and displayed the venue address on social media.

The obviously angry customer no doubt saw it as an opportunity to take a shot at retrieving her money.

In the trending video, the aggrieved customer was seen angrily taking off posters at the venue as she demanded for her money to be paid.

A crowd gathered to record the woman while others tried to hold her back from ‘displaying’ further. According to the angry customer, Kachi had been owing her N200,000 for more than a year.

Social media users react

The trending video of the angry customer destroying Kachi’s stall got a lot of members of the online community talking.

Many of them seemed to be of the opinion that the hair vendor is a scammer who has been duping people for years.

Read some of their comments below:

Wendys_attractions:

“I heard the story last year so she didn't pay her? Wow people just do things intentionally and expect you to forget or what exactly? Anyways her mama na celebrity oshi niye.”

Nne_chimamanda:

“Kachi is a well-known Ole on this streets, she get mind sha.”

Pearlyugo:

“Kachi owe people sha! Ran sales last year that had batches A, B and C. A lot of people didn't get their hairs. Some got half, some got different hairs they had earlier picked. Peole opted for refund. Kachi refund some and didn't refund millions. It is really sad that she is not bothered about the situation. That woman doesn't care. Very terrible behaviour of hers.”

Sisipea_01:

“Her mum does not deserve this. It is really sad.”

Akus1316:

“Normally thunder suppose fire dat woman wey dey hold this lady from displaying... Someone is voicing out and u are der preventing her.”

Ella_unbeatableify:

“That woman do mistake, she for wait make them bring wigs out so she can pack good quality hairs inside Ghana must go bag.”

Itsbecca25:

“This is not the first time she has been called out. Why do people still do business with her?”

