Controversial Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, was recently accused for being a debtor on social media after he made a post flaunting his Rolls Royce

The former senator was called out by a car dealer, Unique Motors, who pleaded with the politician to pay up his debt

In a new post, Unique Motors explained that Dino was yet to pay the balance of a Mercedes Benz he purchased since 2019

Popular Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye, is known for his great love for fancy cars and his expansive garage. However, nobody would have imagined that he would get called out for being a debtor.

Just recently, a car dealer on Instagram, Unique Motors, called out the former senator and claimed that he owed their company for a car he bought.

In a new post shared on Unique Motor’s Instagram story, they shared a photo of Dino posing by a Mercedes Benz SUV which already had the politician’s customised number plate and claimed he was yet to pay up his balance on the vehicle since 2019.

According to Unique Motors, they just wanted to be paid their balance for the car which was owed them since 2019.

See a screenshot of their post below:

Unique Motors claims Dino Melaye has been owing them for a car since 2019. Photo: @unique.motors

Source: Instagram

Fans react to car dealer calling out Dino for the second time

Some internet users got wind of the call out and reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Corpersdiary_ng:

"Omor... I hope this allegation turns out to be false o premium dragging leleyi o."

_Ava.officiall:

"Reason why I don’t believe everything i see on the gram‍♀️ all na packaging."

Ogechukwukama:

"Take him to court Nd stop disturbing us."

How it started:

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Dino Melaye had taken to his Instagram page to share photos of himself posing in a Rolls Royce while shading his haters.

Unique Motors had then taking to the comment section to air the politician’s dirty laundry by claiming that he owed them money for a car.

It was also explained that all efforts to reach the former senator and one Moses had proved abortive and Dino was advised to pay up.

Source: Legit