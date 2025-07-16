It may seem as though all is not well in the Peller and Jarvis camp, as suggested by a new video that has surfaced online

The Nigerian AI bot was spotted ranting to TikToker Sandra about her relationship with streamer Peller

Her conclusion during the live session, along with other things that were said, triggered reactions from online users

Nigerian TikToker and content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminat, widely known as Jadrolita, made headlines on July 16, 2025. Jarvis, who is currently in a serious relationship with Peller, was captured ranting during a TikTok session with influencer Sandra.

In their conversation, the 23-year-old stated that there are a number of things she does with Peller that are off-brand for her.

Jarvis, who slammed Habeed Hamzat for embarrassing her at a recent award event, mentioned that her love for him makes her go overboard regarding content.

However, she seemed unsettled as she noted that she has done and accepted so many things, suggesting that being with someone like Peller was hard.

Furthermore, Jarvis mentioned how fans try so hard to pit them against each other, making it seem as though they are in competition. She concluded that Peller could decide to marry someone from Ikorodu at the end of the day, leaving her at the losing end.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Jarvis complains about Peller

Read some reactions below:

@chefdeee said:

"I hope this girl has an elder brother than can help her manage her life better."

@rok_hennas said:

"Is she educated as well? I mean, Bsc level?"

@adella_._._ said:

"So if it’s so hard to date him why are you doing it??"

@shuqrah__t said:

"Everything I know about these people is against my will, Jarvis I wish you all the best 😢."

@official__princess__of__kano said:

"I no dey follow this people but their matter dey follow me up and down😭😭what did I do to deserve this😭😭haaaa nawa!!!!"

@smplyjessie1 said:

"Peller is seeking a partner who aligns with his desire for control in a relationship, including influencing her decisions and social interactions. He expects her to seek his permission before making friends and prefers someone who is compliant and less assertive. Jarvis, being confident and independent, may not be compatible with Peller’s expectations. He might find a better match in a place like Ikorodu, where he believes he can find someone more receptive to his controlling nature."

@wasiudbadguy said:

"😂😂😂 there’s no love that’s more real that these people’s own, I envy them gan😍."

@shez_teejay said:

"Dear Jarvis, please, there’s more to life than man o, if you’re already getting this exhausted, please leave, it’s not worth the mental stress. I promise you, you will be fine, calm down and don’t settle for anything in life, the beautiful ones are not yet born."

@mcbiden1 said:

"Before this girl realizes, this boy will spoil her life and before this boy realizes this girl will spoil his life 😂."

@itsgreatness101 said:

"The girl nor really like the boy for relationship na una force her put for the relationship."

Peller speaks on genotype compatibility with Jarvis

A viral video showed TikTok star Peller reacting awkwardly to questions about genotype compatibility with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

Fans expressed concern for Jarvis, his girlfriend, amid fears the couple may be genetically incompatible.

Netizens roasted Peller’s ignorance, with some calling him rich olodo and pointing out that school is not a scam after all.

