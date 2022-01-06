Nigerian music superstar Tiwa Savage is updating her followers about who to share their secrets with

The singer also shared new beautiful photos of herself alongside the advice as she talked about people with listening hears

Tiwa Savage's New Year advice has stirred massive reactions on social media, some of her fans felt she might be referring to someone

Popular female musician, Tiwa Savage is giving new year advice to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The self-acclaimed number one African bad girl share new beautiful photos of herself and a feel-good video with some of her girls on her Instagram page and accompanied them with short but meaningful advice.

Tiwa cautioned her fans to mind who they share their secrets with as they might be people who go around to split them out.

In the caption of the post she wrote:

"Just remember a listening ear can also be a running mouth."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tiwa Savage's advice, some of them feel she is referring to someone.

Gillia_n_trovert:

"Learnt that the hard way."

Papiiitino:

"In other words, No be everybody wan help you, some people just wan hear gist."

Hrh_kingdiamond:

"A listening ears just Dey find wetin e mouth go talk Nobody truly cares only God."

Vivian__chidimma:

"Yesoooo make una advice me,I no dey hear word."

Olivetoshine:

"I hope this quote is not leading to something."

Fashiondoctor19:

"Sounds more like she's refering to someone...who this stray bullet hit bayi."

Ada.bekee:

"And I don go tell people my relationship problems. I don the mistake for this 2022 o."

Nene_george:

"Ok girl, who’s that person. Pls be specific."

