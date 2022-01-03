BBNaija season 3 star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has shared her opinion about the trending song, Zazu by Portable

The reality star questioned the content of the song and declared that Nigerians are only overhyping the song

Nina also said she is struggling to understand what Portable was singing about, Nigerians have reacted to her comments on Zazu song

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 star, Nina Ivy has shared her opinion about the trending song, Zazu by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

The reality star opined that the song doesn't have any meaning to her as she struggles to understand its lyrics.

Nina questions the content of Zazu song. Credit: @nina_ivy_ @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Nina shared her opinion via her Instagram story channel as she posted a video of herself listening to the song in her car.

She said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I feel like you guys are overhyping this song cos I've been trying to so hard to understand what this guy is singing."

Watch her video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Nina's comments on Zazu song,s most of them blasted her and declared that they didn't need her opinion.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Buka__x:

"We don’t need your opinion ma."

Mz_chydi:

"When grace is at work, it’s called overhyped."

Mizkimoraprecious:

"I don’t understand the song too but we just Dey flow cos we Dey try celebrate grace.

If u no like the song,aunty abeg enter studio sing ur own. Ur accent na even my own problem here."

Wale_d_greatest:

"Who be Nina now."

Angel_caily:

"Zazuu no be for Ajee , you can’t enjoy it in the car, come trenches your go dance tire."

Officialstudio_a:

"U don't have to say that...not everyone will like the song. It's normal."

Ladycherub:

"Though I love the beat sha ! Not my kinda song but the beat is cool."

Officiall_sauce:

"Because you in a different world baby the song na for zazhuu people wey Dey bo card."

Portable doesn't sing his own song

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable had a good year in a short period o time following the success of his hit single, Zazu.

The singer was recently invited on stage with Olamide and Poco Lee whom he featured on the track.

While his colleagues sang, portable chose to dance and throw out exaggerated looks which made people wonder why he doesn't sing his own song.

Source: Legit.ng