Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed how she desire to deal with anyone that crossed her part on social media in 2022

The actress said she will no longer engage in social media fights but will get the services of hackers who will bring down her opponents' accounts

Tonto has deleted the post but Nigerians have got a glimpse of it and reacted to her comments accordingly

Popular Nollywood actress that is known for engaging in social media fights, Tonto Dikeh has revealed her 2022 New Year resolution.

The screen diva said she will no longer engage in fights but would rather get a hacker who will help her bring down accounts of her opponents.

Tonto Dikeh says she is not fighting on social media anymore. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

She made the comments in a now-deleted post on Instagram with an inscription:

"I need a hacker! 2022 I'm not fighting no one, I'm hacking and shutting down your social media life up."

Tonto captioned the post as:

"If you are conceiving the idea of wanna bam bam with me in 2022 and your account do fleam, Ya that's right it's me."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Tonto Dikeh's hacking comments differently.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kadi_vest.clothing:

"Now they are trying to hack her own account, they should chill oh God just changed tonto if not internet for japa."

Mizkimoraprecious:

"Na so una Dey talk every year. Next thing now,u go summon court order."

Realpreshchinnyo:

"Mama Tee said em IG account dey shake since wey e post this say person no fit joke in peace again."

Princekkezzy:

"Tontolistic, you better be careful with your account."

Gracilola:

"This isnt funny. How pple just put them selves in trouble with thier own hands."

Preacher warns men to stay away from Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video emerged on social media showing a female preacher telling her congregants about Tonto Dikeh,

The preacher told the crowd that the movie star is not a human being by birth as she warned men to be careful around her.

The preacher added that she pities men because many of them have lost it just by being with a woman.

