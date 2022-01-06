A video of Lockdown stars Tolani Baj and Vee dancing together at a fun place has got Nigerians talking

The women were one of the highlights of the reunion as they fought each other over some of the things that happened in the house

While some fans were happy for their reconciliation, others said the reconciliation was inspired by the heartbreak from Neo

BBNaija Vee and Tolani Baj have reconciled and Nigerians can't stop talking about it.

A video of the women was recently spotted on social media. In the video, Vee who donned a yellow dress was dancing and vibing with Tolani Baj in a black two piece outfit.

BBNaija Vee and Tolani Baj have reconciled. Photos: @veeiye, @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

A peek through the Instagram story of Vee showed that the women seemed to have attended the same event as she posted her colleague on her page and even tagged her.

The women were dancing to a song by Burna Boy and they seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they were smiling and hailing each other.

Watch the duo dancing below:

Nigerians react

eriata_ese:

"This life no put mouth for Wetin no concern u. thank God I never took side would have looked stupid after watching this video."

ktheoriginalblackurhobogirl_:

"Since Neo and Prince are not in the picture again, their friendship can blossom again. Rubbish!!!"

toks_10:

"Someone chop breakfast true true."

gorontula__organic__wholesale:

"I feel weird watching this."

kolade2710:

"First Premise: Suddenly, Venita and Neo are back together as cousins.Second Premise: Vee and Tbaj are vibing together in a party.. Conclusion: Neo & Vee are separated (somebody gave somebody breakfast)."

___elvo.__:

"Breakfast na your mate E fit turn you to pastor sef."

big.cassava69:

"She deserves to be happy jor, she can not come and kee herself because breakfast."

ifeomaonye:

"This life that is short. I don’t fight with no one."

BBNaija Vee and Neo reconcile

The new year started with a bang for the Akpofures as two of their very own Neo and Venita decided to bury the hatchet.

In a video currently making waves on social media, the cousins who bought are stars of the coveted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, were captured hugging, much to the pleasure of spectators.

The news of their reconciliation comes at a time where the breakup speculations surrounding Neo and Vee's relationship is currently a hot topic online.

