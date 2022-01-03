The wife of Nigerian music superstar, Annie Idibia has engaged a fan who dropped a nasty comment on her post with her dear husband, 2Baba

The actress shared a beautiful video with her husband as she sent their New Year greetings to fans and friends on social media

A fan decided to spoil the fun by reminding her of the rough times she encountered in her marriage, the fan got a receipt from her over the comments

Actress, Annie Idibia and her music superstar husband, 2Baba sent their New Year greetings to fans using a beautiful loved-up video and it came out all nice.

Annie shared the eye-catching video on her Instagram page and gave it a simple caption that reads:

Annie replies fan who comments on her video with 2Baba. Credit: @official2baba @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

"H A P P Y N E W Y E A R . New Year Blessings From My “Mine” And I To You And Yours."

She got lovely messages from her followers but a fan chose to spoil the fun by reminding her of the difficult times in her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The fan said:

"I hope you do remember this when next you want to cry for sympathy on social media... no try that rubbish with 2Baba again ooo. Na this beautiful days you suppose dey remember before you try dey cry mumu cry."

Annie clapped back on the fan and said advice is not meant to come with disrespect:

"I appreciate the advice dear... but must you be rude n disrespectful while advising someone?

Happy new year ooo. may your 'Mumu' find Jesus this 2022, Amen."

Check out their exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the exchange between Annie Idibia and the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nellynells__:

"Atleast she accepted the advice."

Phemmypoko:

"She should take the advise. But that Mumu part."

James__energy:

"She knows that the advice is top notch."

Cruise_lanje_nation:

"How many times 2 baba wan warn una make una no put mouth for him family matter again."

Mimiliciousgold:

"May your mumu find Jesus got me this year Na to insult with respect simple."

Wendypeterschere:

"The person is right, but the approach is wrong, you don’t advice someone being rude lah."

Fans gush as Annie and 2Baba share loved-up moment

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba's wife, Annie Idibia put the whole Pero drama behind her and was ready to let love lead as she ushered in the month of December.

The actress shared an adorable video of the moment the singer lifted her off her feet into his arms before they shared a kiss.

Her fans gushed over the beautiful moment as many feared that the Pero episode would ruin her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng