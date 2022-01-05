Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to share his opinion about a recent photo of singer Tiwa Savage

The controversial Nollywood actor asked the All Over crooner what moral lessons she was teaching younger ones through her outfit

The actor then reminded Tiwa of her intimate tape that went viral in 2021, stating that people have not gotten over it

Singer Tiwa Savage recently travelled to Ghana and the mother of one attended an event that saw her rocking a cute dress. The dress had large holes by the sides and the lower parts, hence showing her body.

While many hailed Tiwa for the dress, actor Uche Maduagwu had something else to say.

Asking Tiwa if she has to reveal her body to be noticed in Ghana, Uche noted that people are yet to recover from her viral intimate tape.

Uche Maduagwu criticisesTiwa Savage over her outfit to a Ghana event. Photos: @tiwasavage, @uchemaduagwu

He wrote:

"Haba, not again Aunty Tiwa, ki Lo De sef? What moral lesson is this #American wonder outfit educating our innocent Kids for #Ghana and #Naija Ni tori Olorun?"

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react

official_chinnye:

"That dress is sold for 2m. give tiwa respect u hear me?"

2_mind_official:

"Bro there nothing wrong with it please."

happiness_isaac:

"Give her some respect."

1592jenny:

"Mr. Uche someone will soon give u serious beaten. I can see u have recovered from the one Jim Iyke gave u."

glorrytory:

"Wetin concerned this uche sef...na ur body she take wear the clothes or na ur money she use buy am...."

ibibabes:

"pls shut up."

gamzymhiztasly:

"Get the tf out nigg@, give respect to Tiwa savage, she no send anybody."

whiskelperry_official:

"Big fuu,if nah me ehnnn u go too collect beating sha."

Giving makes Jesus happy

Uche Maduagwu slammed celebrities showing off their wealth on social media and are not able to help their fans in need.

The actor made it known that giving to the poor makes Jesus happy and advised his fellow celebrities to do more of it.

He said:

"Makes no sense for we celebs to show off expensive cars, jewelry, and dollars on social media but ignore our fans when they beg us for help."

