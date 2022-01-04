Former BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has hit out at celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut over the post on his page about her

The reality star had criticised the lyrics of Zazu song and said it is overhyped, Tunde Ednut posted her comments on his page

Nina hit out at Tunde Ednut and told him to avoid her and warned him not to put her on his page anymore

It seems Big Brother Naija season 3 star, Nina Ivy is ready to start the year 2022 with violence as she is ready to give it back to back.

Nina initially commented on the content of the trending music Zazu by Portable, Olamide, and Poco Lee and hinted that the song is overhyped because she seemed not to understand its lyrics.

Nina calls out Tunde Ednut: Credit: @nina_ivy_ @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut posted her comments on his page and he got a clapback from her.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel and called out the celebrity blogger:

"Someone should tell Tunde Ednut or whatever his name is to avoid me. Cos normally you don't roll with me so don't put me on your page little man."

Check out her comment below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Nina calling out Tunde Ednut, most of them are waiting for the blogger's response.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Naomi_unusual_:

"Aunty wants to trend , smh."

Ladidi190:

"But I see this on other blogs naw how come it’s Tunde she’s calling out? Mitcheeeew."

Addieforpresident:

"Nina hmmmmmm wen Tunde comes for you no cry o cos you called out someone’s hard work and said it’s over hyped. As a business person it was a daft statement!"

Etty_ine2:

"She just fix herself for serious drag."

Laglitz_accessories:

"I am patiently waiting for the clap back...I trust Tunde ednut, except if he is no longer in the world Maybe heaven Na hin goal now."

Ayabaolu_clovis:

"Nina don grow wings."

Source: Legit.ng