Excited Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef has taken to his social media page to share official wedding photos

The handsome film star was spotted with his woman Mo Bimpe in lovely outfits for their Nikkai

Adedimeji showered beautiful words on his bride as he promised to love her and also be there for her

A post from actor Adedimeji Lateef to his beloved bride Mo Bimpe has shown that the actress has adopted a Muslim name.

The actress used to be a devoted Christian but her marriage to the Muslim actor has made her convert to the religion.

Actor Adedimeji Lateef showers compliments on Mo Bimpe. Photos: @adedimejilateef

In a post where Adedimeji pledged his love to his woman, he revealed that her Muslim name is now Rahmatullah.

He wrote:

"ALHAMDULILAH. May Allah be praised. Adebimpe Rahmatullah , I just want you to know I love and I will always be there. Welcome to my world."

Check out their photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans congratulate the couple

dacious__:

"Who’s cutting onions?"

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations mo like fila yen! O GBE!!!!"

adakarl1:

"This is so beautiful...Congratulations my people."

moyolawalofficial:

"Aaaaw."

brodashaggi:

"Congratulations brother."

uzee_usman:

"Congratulations baba mi."

iamoyinkanade:

"Congratulations egbon."

judithaudu:

"Congratulationsssss."

k8henshaw:

"Congratulations to you both."

kunleafod:

"Congratulations."

etimeffiong:

"Congratulations brother HML."

ikogbonna:

"Congratulations bro."

Nikkai ceremony

A few days after their traditional wedding in Ekiti state, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were joined together according to the Islamic religion on Wednesday, December 22.

In a video spotted on social media, Adedimeji rocked a white agbada with gold decorations on it and then matched it with a multi-coloured cap. Mo Bimpe, however, rocked a complete white outfit including her bouquet.

The couple was spotted in their hotel room posing for the camera as photographers captured different poses of them.

Islamic-themed prewedding photos

Meanwhile, seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.

While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head.

Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.

Source: Legit.ng