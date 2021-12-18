Popular Yoruba movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe has their traditional wedding ceremony on December 18

First photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony have surfaced on social media, much to the excitement of their fans

Recall a few days before, the celebrity couple had released gorgeous prewedding photos as they geared up for their big day

Saturdays are for weddings and one of such taking place today, December 18, is that of Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimbe as they finally made things official.

The popular Yoruba movie stars tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony that took place in Lagos state.

The couple recently tied the knot.

Source: Instagram

Photos of the couple have surfaced online and it is not hard to see that they are indeed happy and in love.

In the photos below, Lateef and Mo are seen in matching brown outfits. While the groom dons an agbada, the glowing bride dazzled in an off-shoulder dress.

This wholesome video captures the moment Lateef turns around to see his wife - presumably for the first time on their big day.

He immediately breaks into a smile and the couple share a kiss.

In this video montage, scenes from the wedding ceremony, showing family and friends in attendance, can be seen.

The last part shows the beautiful couple seated inside a car.

Lateef and Mo in matching traditional outfit

The celebrity couple has continued to showcase their love life on social media after openly declaring it.

In a trending clip, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef were seen rocking matching green traditional outfits while on set for a photoshoot.

In the clip, Lateef was seen acting funny and trying to make his wife-to-be laugh, she also jokingly slapped him at a point after he tried to be naughty.

