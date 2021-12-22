Nollywood celebrity couple Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are set to become husband and wife according to their religion

Videos from the moment they were getting ready for their big day was recently spotted on social media

The couple looked stunning in their white outfits as they posed for the camera in their hotel rooms

Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe's big day has finally come.

A few days after their traditional wedding in Ekiti state, the celebrity couple is set to be joined together according to their religion on Wednesday, December 22.

Adedimeji Lateef and bride Mo Bimpe get ready for their Nikkai. Photos: @abydouz_gele, @ekitievents

In a video spotted on social media, Adedimeji rocked a white agbada with gold decorations on it and then matched it with a multi-coloured cap. Mo Bimpe, however, rocked a complete white outfit including her bouquet.

The couple was spotted in their hotel room posing for the camera as photographers captured different poses of them.

Fans congratulate the couple

jideawobona:

"Beautiful Bride."

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Congratulations. May your union be blessed."

omowunmiajiboye:

"This is beautiful ❤️❤️ God will bless your union ijn."

abike__stitches:

"Your home is blessed."

gbemisorlah__:

"Congratulations mine, God bless this union this day and forever."

uchennaelizabeth:

"Congratulations. May happiness, peace and success be yours for ever."

ikodusomi:

"Congrats."

tifeh_glamour

"Awwn, this is so beautiful, congratulations. God will enrich ur home and make it fruitful, I wish u everyday happiness in ur marriage."

baby_blaq_:

"Congratulations."

koshsparkles_hair:

"This is beautiful ❤️ congratulations."

Islamic-themed prewedding photos

Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.

While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head. Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.

The couple chose a serene and beautiful environment for their shoot as they struck poses under green trees.

