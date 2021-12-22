Nikkai Ready: Adedimeji Lateef and Bride Mo Bimpe Rock White Outfits for Their Islamic Wedding in Cute Videos
- Nollywood celebrity couple Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are set to become husband and wife according to their religion
- Videos from the moment they were getting ready for their big day was recently spotted on social media
- The couple looked stunning in their white outfits as they posed for the camera in their hotel rooms
Nollywood stars Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe's big day has finally come.
A few days after their traditional wedding in Ekiti state, the celebrity couple is set to be joined together according to their religion on Wednesday, December 22.
In a video spotted on social media, Adedimeji rocked a white agbada with gold decorations on it and then matched it with a multi-coloured cap. Mo Bimpe, however, rocked a complete white outfit including her bouquet.
The couple was spotted in their hotel room posing for the camera as photographers captured different poses of them.
Check out a video below:
Another video showed Adedimeji getting ready for his special day.
A video showed Mo Bimpe getting set:
Fans congratulate the couple
jideawobona:
"Beautiful Bride."
kemiafolabiadesipe:
"Congratulations. May your union be blessed."
omowunmiajiboye:
"This is beautiful ❤️❤️ God will bless your union ijn."
abike__stitches:
"Your home is blessed."
gbemisorlah__:
"Congratulations mine, God bless this union this day and forever."
uchennaelizabeth:
"Congratulations. May happiness, peace and success be yours for ever."
ikodusomi:
"Congrats."
tifeh_glamour
"Awwn, this is so beautiful, congratulations. God will enrich ur home and make it fruitful, I wish u everyday happiness in ur marriage."
baby_blaq_:
"Congratulations."
koshsparkles_hair:
"This is beautiful ❤️ congratulations."
Islamic-themed prewedding photos
Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.
While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head. Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.
The couple chose a serene and beautiful environment for their shoot as they struck poses under green trees.
