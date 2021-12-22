Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe is set to go to her husband Adedimeji Lateef's home as the actor's wife

In beautiful videos trending on social media, the actress was spotted in a white outfit smiling and dancing with her colleagues

The beautiful bride said her colleagues organised her bridal shower with their money just to make her smile

Just like many recent brides do, Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe had her bridal shower a day to her wedding and she shared videos online.

In the videos, Mo was dressed in a white outfit made from tuelle with a gold tiara on her head, and a sash around her neck.

Nollywood actresses celebrate Mo Bimpe's bridal shower. Photos: @mo_bimpe, @biolaadebayo

The film star looked happy as her colleagues who donned blue outfits surrounded her on the bed.

Mo's colleague Biola also shared a video from the bridal shower.

Nigerians congratulate Mo Bimpe

nkechiblessingsunday:

"We love you❤️ Abeg I told yoh to go and sleep na."

debbie_shokoya:

"Beautiful Mo❤️ Congratulations!! We Turn Up For You In Goodness...May You And Your Household Continue To Have Reasons To Celebrate."

bukunmioluwasina:

"Ile Oko a san e lagbara oloun. God bless your home."

lavish___dc:

"Awww wish you good home and happiness with triplets join self."

oluwaseunmk:

"Congrats my fav."

sharifudiin_

"Am happy for you sis."

adetolababe:

"Congratulations my darling ❤️❤️...... Am so happy for you.... May God bless your Union."

oluwapelumi033:

"Congrats ma’am."

nussyconcept:

"Awwwww See beauty nah sexy bride ‍♀️ Congratulations momma God bless your new home."

jaybeautyqueen1:

"Congratulations my big baby girl I love ll you loads .. a fruitful home with happiness I wish you."

schoolmother:

"That is beautiful my sister."

They look so happy

In preparation for their big day, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were seen laughing and playing around in a video from their pre-wedding photoshoot session.

Adedimeji rocked a nice black suit with a gold design while his wife-to-be, Mo Bimpe, rocked a lovely gold wedding dress and a long gold veil.

The couple were seen laughing together on set as Lateef made jokes just to amuse his wife-to-be. Their playfulness was so heartwarming and they appeared to be enjoying themselves.

