Popular Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef has confirmed that his wedding with Mo Bimpe would hold on Wednesday, December 22

The movie star and his beautiful bride shared a logo of their wedding on their individual Instagram pages

The couple's pre-wedding photos were also shared on social media by the photographer that shot them

Actor Adedimeji Lateef and his bride Mo Bimpe are preparing for their big day as they recently confirmed their wedding date.

Seven days to their big day, official pre-wedding photos of the couple were released and there is no doubt that they look happy and beautiful.

Pre-wedding photos of Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe surface online. Photos: @klalaphotography

While Mo was dressed in a silver dress with a veil covering her head, Adedimeji went for a black shirt and cream-coloured trousers with a black turban wrapped around his head.

Just like their guests and fans, the couple seemed to also be looking forward to their big day.

The couple chose a serene and beautiful environment for their shoot as they struck poses under green trees.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fan's can't wait to see their favourite couple get married

vickiesmiles_:

"I thought these two were married before."

simon_emmy_:

"They were not married?"

jollyjuddy_events:

"We can’t wait oooooo."

tohxtile_fabrics

"Happy married life."

icebabybeads_creation:

"Last slide my favorite."

otiniii:

"Mo is just so adorable."

tunsy_wills:

"Cute couple."

eniola_ajao:

"Congratulations my love❤️ super happy for you sweetie."

biolabayo1:

"Congratulations my love."

debbieniobanke:

"Finally it is here I love u guys."

eliyon.dota:

"I just love this two."

cutabove_d_rest:

"Congratulations."

They look so happy

In preparation for their big day, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe were seen laughing and playing around in a video from their pre-wedding photoshoot session.

Adedimeji rocked a nice black suit with a gold design while his wife-to-be, Mo Bimpe, rocked a lovely gold wedding dress and a long gold veil.

The couple were seen laughing together on set as Lateef made jokes just to amuse his wife-to-be. Their playfulness was so heartwarming and they appeared to be enjoying themselves.

