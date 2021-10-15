Nigerian music superstar Wizkid is a generational talent hence the Starboy appellation is duly deserved

Wizkid has made some historical achievements in his music career that has put the nation on the map as he keeps piling up new records

Wizkid has a collection of a number of impressive records from Billboard, to Guinness world record, to RIAA among other big achievements

Music superstar, Ibrahim Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has been enjoying an incredible career since he was introduced to the Nigerian music industry by Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment in the earlier 2010s.

The Starboy has he is being called by most fans have created a good name for himself not just in the country but on the international scene since he released his debut album Superstar in 2011 and a superstar he remained afterward.

Wizkid record on the international scene. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid has garnered incredible records that no Nigerian artiste has ever achieved below are 5 hottest of them:

1. The most awarded African artiste in BET history

Wizkid emerged as the African artiste with the most Black Entertainment Television (BET) award wins after winning it in 2012, 2017, and 2020 following his contribution on Beyonce's Brown Skin Girl.

Wizkid snubbed the award show in 2017 because they give awards to African acts at backstage and he addressed the situation, watch below:

2. The first Afrobeats artist to appear in the Guinness records

Wizkid also emerged as the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the Guinness records with a Drake song One Dance he featured on,

The song registered as the most streamed song on Spotify - The song has over a billion online streams in 2017.

3. First African artiste to sell out London 02 Arena in 12 minutes

Wizkid made history as one of the artists with the quickest sold out of the popular London 02 arena.

The Nigerian was the quickest by any African act as he sold out in a record 12 minutes, the Wizkid FC went wild over this massive achievement.

Watch highlights below:

4. First Nigerian artiste to hit RIAA platinum certification

Wizkid got a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certificate for selling a record 1 million copies of his hit single with Tems Essence.

It became an argument between his fan and Davido fan he was the first to achieve the feat but after some clarifications, it was cleared that Davido only went Gold i.e he sold 500,000 copies not platinum.

5. First Artiste To Hit 1 billion streams on all platforms

Wizkid also emerged as the first Nigerian artiste to hit a mouth-watering one billion streams on all streaming platforms.

His accumulative numbers on the streams surpassed 1 billion.

6. First Nigerian album to hit number one billboard world album

Wizkid's Made in Lagos album emerged as the first-ever Nigerian album to enter the number one slot on the Billboard world album chart.

The Wizkid FC went wild over this achievement.

7. First Nigerian song to reach number 10 on the billboard hot 100 songs

His song with Justin Bieber and Tems Essence emerged as the first-ever Nigerian song to make top 10 in the billboard top 100 song.

Another landslide achievement.

