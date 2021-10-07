Music superstar, Wizkid emerged as the first Nigerian artiste to have a platinum song certified by RIAA with Essence selling over 1 million copies

But Davido fans are coming out in his defence to say he achieved the feat first hence the lingering battle of supremacy between the duo

Fans of the two music superstars are at loggerheads over the new Wizkid achievement and are passing jibes at each other

Music superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has become the first Nigerian artiste to have a platinum song certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with his song Essence selling over 1 million copies.

Platinum battle between Davido and Wizkid. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido fans have hit out at Wizkid that he was the first Nigerian artiste to go platinum.

For clarifications, Davido's platinum certification for his hit single Fall is from another body, not RIAA.

Davido also made history last year when his hit song “Fall” became the first Nigerian Song ever to be Certified Gold by RIAA (which means he sold over 500,000 copies). Davido currently has 2 songs If and Fall that are Certified Gold By RIAA but he does not have any song that is certified Platinum by RIAA.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Fans' reactions

Davido vs Wizkid will always ignite controversies. Nigerians have been talking about Wizkid's latest achievement and comparing it with Davido's.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Blaqboygramm:

"So now, the fans are meant to be fighting in the comment section!?"

Ikaydardison:

"It's save to say. it was the beef with Wizkid that was carrying davido career all this while.. davido last global hit was in 2017 and that was when wiz totally removed himself from his strategy beef..since then.. Davido fell off."

Ilesanmi128:

"y are they more obsessed with I did it first, I did it on my own no wonder WIZKID kept excelling better than them cox he doesn't see it as competition."

Yuslove_gold_:

"They laughed at me but I did it first OBO Stan forever."

Drusilla_khoe:

"Please you all should respect big wiz ... he is nobody’s mate."

Kennedybillionz07:

"Wizkid na 1m copies."

Fceeglobal101_:

"Mumu are you now saying Davidos own was satified in ABA."

Wizkid sings and dances to Davido's song

A video of music superstar, Wizkid dancing and singing along to Davido's song got music lovers talking.

Wizkid and his crew members vibed along and sang Davido's chorus in Ke Star's remix in a private jet.

The Wizkid video ignited fans reactions with many suggesting that their beef is over.

Source: Legit