China's General Administration of Customs published seven categories of goods strictly banned from being brought into the country

The prohibition covers arms, counterfeit currencies, narcotics, harmful media content, deadly poisons, and diseased food items

Travellers entering China must verify their luggage against the official banned list to avoid legal consequences under Chinese customs law

China's General Administration of Customs has released the official list of articles that are strictly prohibited from being imported into the country in 2026, warning that travellers who carry such items risk violating Chinese law and facing serious legal consequences.

The information, published on the official customs portal of the People's Republic of China, applies to all foreign nationals, including Nigerians, entering the country.

Chinese authorities have listed seven items travellers can not bring into the country. Photo Credit: Suo Takekuma

Source: Getty Images

The authority, as seen on its official website, also cautioned that failing to declare restricted or prohibited articles to customs officials upon arrival is itself a punishable offence, even where the traveller claims ignorance.

7 items banned from import into China

The following seven categories of goods are prohibited from being brought into China:

1. Arms, imitation arms, ammunition, and explosives of all kinds.

2. Counterfeit currencies and counterfeit negotiable securities.

3. Printed matter, films, photographs, gramophone records, cinematographic films, loaded recording tapes and video tapes, compact discs (video and audio), computer storage media, and any other materials considered detrimental to China's political, economic, cultural, or moral interests.

4. Deadly poisons of all kinds.

5. Opium, and other addictive drugs and psychotropic substances.

6. Fruits, solanaceous vegetables, live animals (excluding dogs and cats kept as pets), animal products, and pathogenic micro-organisms.

7. Foodstuffs, medicines, and other articles originating from areas affected by epidemics, or those determined to be harmful to humans and livestock, or capable of spreading disease.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former Chinese tycoon, Guo Wengui, was sentenced to 30 years in a US prison for running a billion-dollar fraud scheme.

Chinese AI models still winning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some companies still choose Chinese AI models.

Despite considerable geopolitical tensions, Chinese open-source AI models are winning over a growing number of programmers and companies in the United States.

These are different from the closed generative AI models that have become household names -- ChatGPT-maker OpenAI or Google's Gemini - whose inner workings are fiercely protected.

Source: Legit.ng