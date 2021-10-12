Wizkid's album, Made in Lagos, has reached an astonishing milestone on all streaming platforms globally

The Grammy award winner's album hit a landmark of 1 billion streams on all music streaming platforms

Wizkid's fans across the world are excited about his latest achievement and have sent him congratulatory messages

Music superstar, Wizkid, has had his wave-making Made in Lagos album attain a record stream number by a Nigerian artiste on all digital platforms.

Wizkid's Made in Lagos album hits 1 billion streams. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The album that was released on October 30, 2020, has garnered an accumulated one billion streams on all music streaming platforms.

One of the singer's fan pages made the announcement of the new feat on Instagram and fans are jumping in excitement.

A breakdown of the one billion streams

Made in Lagos album got a total of 40.7 million on Boomplay, 229.33 million on Spotify, 322.75 million streams on Apple Music, Audiomack has 178.25 million streams, while Youtube has 227.85 million and Pandora garnered a total of 20.1 million streams.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Fans' reactions

Wizkid's fans popularly known as Wizkid FC have responded to his new achievement with wonderful messages for the Made in Lagos star.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Bukkie__:

"Wiz fan Oya gather here and dance."

Monarch_vibez:

"Congratulations no Dey finish for here nah everyday we dey celebrate."

_Outwest04:

"I be think say one album swallow this album na."

Batee902:

"The assignment wey Big wiz give Naija artistes ehn, e go reach years to submit am."

Sirlammz01:

"First to do everything."

emmanuel_adewumi:

"Wizkd FC... Best in the world."

Wizkid crashes Burna Boy's Hollywood Bowl concert

Music superstar, Wizkid, made a surprise appearance at the Burna Boy's Hollywood Bowl hall concert.

Wizkid popped up the stage and performed their hit single Ginger together and fans can't over their incredible combo.

A video that captured the big moment surfaced on the internet and it was an electrifying scene for fans to behold.

Source: Legit.ng