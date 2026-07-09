Romario has called for Carlo Ancelotti's immediate dismissal following Brazil's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland scored twice to fire Norway past Brazil, with Neymar's late penalty not enough to rescue Brazil

The Italian head coach confirmed he intends to remain as Brazil head coach despite the humiliating early exit

Brazilian football icon Romario has launched a fierce attack on Carlo Ancelotti, demanding the Italian coach be sacked immediately after Brazil were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Norway.

Erling Haaland scored twice to help Norway eliminate Brazil from the tournament in the Round of 16, despite Neymar’s late penalty, extending Brazil's long wait for a sixth World Cup title, having last won in 2002.

Romario calls for Ancelotti's dismissal after Brazil's World Cup elimination. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Romario TV, the former striker left no room for ambiguity:

“He cannot continue as Brazil's head coach, there is absolutely no reason. If I were in charge of the CBF, I would have gone into the locker room, told him to get lost, and I would have torn up his contract on the spot.

“The match against Norway was a disgrace. I'd even go so far as to drag him to court. We'll see what happens next, but he cannot stay."

Ancelotti refuses to walk away

Despite the backlash, Ancelotti has signalled his intention to stay on as Brazil's head coach, while Brazil's Confederation of Football (CBF) has also backed him to continue, as noted by Reuters.

Why Guimaraes took Brazil's penalty

Legit.ng previously reported that Carlo Ancelotti revealed why Bruno Guimaraes took Brazil’s penalty against Norway ahead of Vinicius Jr.

The manager confirmed that the Newcastle United midfielder is one of the best penalty takers in the squad despite his miss costing the team.

Source: Legit.ng