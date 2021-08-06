Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently announced that his show in London is now sold out

The Made in Lagos crooner revealed that he sold out the O2 Arena in 12 minutes as he thanked his London fans

Fans of the music star as well as his fellow celebrities took to the comment section to celebrate with him on his success

Top Nigerian music star, Wizkid, recently shared the good news of his concert getting sold out with fans on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Made in Lagos crooner announced that he sold out the O2 Arena in just 12 minutes.

Not stopping there, the Star Boy proceeded to thank his fans in London ahead of the show on November 28.

Wizkid sells out O2 Arena in 12 minutes. Photos: @wizkidayo

“Sold out the O2 in 12mins!! Love u London!! ❤️”

Fans celebrate Wizkid

Soon after the singer shared the good news on his page, numerous fans and celebrities trooped to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Officialosas:

"My G!!!! I know that’s right! Super proud of you!! Can’t wait! ❤️"

Walethewave_:

"Thank God say I don buy my own."

Tunezmediablog:

"12mins bruhthere’s levels oh."

Kamo_mphelaxx:

"I’ll definitely be there."

Fans predict Wizkid's second Grammy win as Americans sing his song

Wizkid no doubt has one of the biggest fan bases in the country and it appears his fame is fast growing in other parts of the world.

It is no longer news that one of the songs on the singer’s Made in Lagos album, Essence, has been received with positivity in different parts of the country and internationally.

Just recently, a video went viral on social media of Americans singing loudly and dancing to the singer’s track featuring Tems as well as one of his old songs, Ojuelegba.

After the video made the rounds on social media, a number of the singer’s Nigerian fans reacted to it in different ways. Some of them said it was a good sign that Wizkid might win a second Grammy.

